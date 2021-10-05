Advertisement

‘Free’ boat left on side of Washington Co. highway

A boat with 'Free' painted on the side was found along a Washington Co. highway, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.(Wisconsin State Patrol via Facebook)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Drive long enough and you are bound to see a vehicle stopped along the road, typically haven broken down and left there while the owner gets help. However, last week Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were surprised by the vehicle they found in Washington Co.

They could obviously tell it didn’t break down while heading down the highway, mainly because it did not have four wheels – or even a place to put them. Sitting on State Hwy. 33 was a boat. No trailer, no vehicle that would have been towing it, just a boat.

The single-engine boat had obviously seen better days and its owner wanted to get rid of it. Across its side, painted in black across the side of it, was the price: “free.”

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

That offer likely does not stand anymore, because the State Patrol almost certainly has removed it. Either that, or another interested person beat them to the punch.

