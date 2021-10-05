Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
J&J asks FDA to authorize COVID booster
In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative...
Trump not on ‘Forbes 400′ list for first time in 25 years
Some encouraging news on the pandemic. Cases nationwide continue to decline. (Source: CNN...
Cases dropping, call for more boosters