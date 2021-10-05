Advertisement

Man killed in Fitchburg stabbing identified

(pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 62-year-old Fitchburg man killed in a stabbing attack over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner identified him as Fred Edwards, Jr., and the preliminary investigation confirmed he died from “homicidal sharp force trauma.” The office added that more tests are being conducted.

According to the Fitchburg Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a man down around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. Edwards was found unresponsive--bleeding from stab wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spent Saturday on the scene, speaking to witnesses. This incident remains under investigation, but officials believe the incident started in the Edwards’ apartment and he and the suspect knew each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

