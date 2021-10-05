Middleton High homecoming plans unchanged as students mourns 3 teens

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Middleton High School will hold homecoming activities this week as the community deals with the painful loss of three teenagers killed in a traffic crash last weekend.

Two of the victims, Evan Kratochwill and John “Jack” Miller, were seniors at the high school. The third teen, Simon Bilessi, was a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton.

Simon Bilessi (Jon Szczepanski/Wisocnsin Rush Soccer Club)

School district officials say homecoming activities will provide an opportunity for the entire school to support each other as a community.

The three were killed when their vehicle was struck from behind in the town of Middleton Saturday night.

