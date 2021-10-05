Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Dane Co. collision

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a vehicle in the Town of Dunkirk, officials say.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office states authorities were called around 2:40 p.m. to an injury crash on State Highway 138 near Hogie Road.

Deputies say a man was driving the motorcycle south on State Highway 138 when it lost control, entered the northbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities took the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of those involved yet, pending the outcome of their investigation and so the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office can notify next-of-kin.

Stoughton Police, Fire and EMS were all dispatched to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Madison Mom worried for son’s safety after school fight at East High School

Latest News

Simon Bilessi
Coaches remember teen soccer player killed in tragic car crash
Community, soccer coaches mourn the loss of students
Community, soccer coaches mourn the loss of students
(AP)
Fennimore man reported dead after motorcycle crash
Generic image of crash scene
Farm combine collides with vehicle in Grant Co.