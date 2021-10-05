Motorcyclist killed in Dane Co. collision

TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a vehicle in the Town of Dunkirk, officials say.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office states authorities were called around 2:40 p.m. to an injury crash on State Highway 138 near Hogie Road.

Deputies say a man was driving the motorcycle south on State Highway 138 when it lost control, entered the northbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities took the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of those involved yet, pending the outcome of their investigation and so the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office can notify next-of-kin.

Stoughton Police, Fire and EMS were all dispatched to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.