MPD: More than 20 vehicles broken into; windows smashed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for suspects, after more than 20 cars were broken into early Tuesday morning on the 6700 block of Mader Drive near Stone Creek Gardens Apartments.

Officers responded to the area around 2:35 a.m. for reports of juveniles in the area checking car doors. MPD says when officers arrived, they found more than 20 vehicles had their windows smashed and some had items stolen.

The release from the department says there were other similar incidents around the City of Madison during the overnight hours.

A black SUV is reported to be associated with the juveniles who were in the area, according to MPD.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

