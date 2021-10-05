Overture Center gifted two $100k donations from resident, local business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center will be able to continue its mission to increase access to the arts after a Madison resident and company donated $100,000 each to the organization.

Deirdre Garton donated to the Overture Center because of how she feels when she goes to performances.

“The reason I continue to go to exhibitions and arts performances at Overture Center is because I want to experience the feelings of wonder and awe, over and over again,” Garton said. “I’ve been very blessed in my life, and my family history is one of sharing, so I decided to give this gift to Overture to help make it possible for everybody to have arts experiences like I’ve had.”

J.H. Findorff & Son, a Madison construction company, President and CEO Jim Yehle explained they also donated to support art in area schools and meet the programming needs of the community.

“As a long-time partner of the organization, Findorff has provided the expert craftsmanship necessary, supporting the arts and Overture’s overall mission,” Yehle said. “We know our continued partnership will help to ensure Overture Center for the Arts remains the vibrant space that Findorff constructed years ago.”

Garton and Findorff serve as the Overture Center’s newest Local Legend and Corporate Champion, respectively, meaning they pledge funds to challenge other residents and businesses also to contribute.

The Overture Center has a Match Campaign running now until Friday, Dec. 31.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.