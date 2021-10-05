Police arrest woman accused of Fitchburg stabbing homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department officers arrested a 33-year-old woman Monday accused of a stabbing homicide at an apartment building.

In an update, Fitchburg PD says Kania Quinn is accused of first degree intentional homicide. Officials took her to the Dane County Jail.

Quinn had been living with the victim in an apartment on Greenway Cross.

The Fitchburg Police Department is still investigating this case.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 62-year-old Fred Edwards, Jr., and the preliminary investigation confirmed he died from “homicidal sharp force trauma.” The office added that more tests are being conducted.

According to the Fitchburg Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a man down around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. Edwards was found unresponsive and bleeding from stab wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators spent Saturday on the scene, speaking to witnesses. This incident remains under investigation, but officials believe the incident started in the Edwards’ apartment and he and the suspect knew each other.

