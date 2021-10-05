Rain Likely Later This Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will continue sliding off to the east of here today. In its wake, clouds will linger across most of southern Wisconsin but conditions will remain dry. Northeasterly wind will keep relatively cooler air flowing into the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s today and through most of the remainder of the week. Skies will still be cloudy early tomorrow with sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low pressure will then move in from the south and bring another round of showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will then be back in the middle to upper 70s for the weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s over the next seven days. Rain will be likely on Thursday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 70. Wind: Northeast 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: East 5-10.

Wednesday: Decreasing cloudiness. High: 73.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 71.

