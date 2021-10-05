Advertisement

Republican Owens drops out of Wisconsin AG race

Ryan Owens to run for Wisconsin Attorney General
Ryan Owens to run for Wisconsin Attorney General(University of Wisconsin Law School)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Ryan Owens said Monday he’s dropping out of the race for attorney general, after criticism over deleting podcasts he hosted as a University of Wisconsin professor.

Owens’ departure leaves Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney as the only Republican currently challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in next year’s race.

Owens hosted a podcast as director of the school’s Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

After four old episodes went missing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Owens at first characterized it as a mistake and suggested it could have been caused by a website update.

He later acknowledged he had taken down some episodes.

