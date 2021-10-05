Advertisement

Rush hour wreck closes Main St. on Monday; light pole, building damaged

A wreck in Sun Prairie on Oct. 5 damaged a building and a light pole.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle wreck in Sun Prairie that sent a car into a light pole on Monday also damaged a Main Street business and shut down the road over rush hour.

According to the police department, firefighters needed to remove the driver’s side door of one of the vehicles to free the driver. That individual was taken to the UW Hospital for treatment. The two people in the other vehicle were checked out and cleared at the scene.

Emergency crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the crash at Columbus Street and Main Street. The police department did not detail what led to the wreck. Witnesses told investigators that one of the cars was driving on the sidewalk prior to the crash, adding “(f)ortunately, no pedestrians were hurt.”

Firefighters examined the building that was struck and cleared it was stable. Main Street was closed for approximately an hour while crews worked the scene. It remains under investigation.

