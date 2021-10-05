Advertisement

Search continues for vehicle involved in Walworth Co. pedestrian death

(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Elkhorn Police Dept. investigators are searching for a silver truck they believe struck a person walking along Co. Hwy. H on Sunday night. The 70-year-old pedestrian died at the scene after he was hit.

The silver GMC pickup in question was last seen headed south on Co. Hwy. H, near Gateway College, and likely has minor damage on its passenger side headlight lens and the area around it. It may also be lifted, with chrome wheels that were still in good condition.

Investigators allege the driver of the truck did not stop after striking the walking man. Members of the Elkhorn Police Dept. and Walworth Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, in the 400 block of the highway, shortly after 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that the man was in a ditch, not breathing.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man did not survive. He was identified at Francisco Garcia, of rural Lake Geneva. The police department indicated it plans to provide updates as its investigation continues.

Anyone who has information about a truck matching the GMC’s description or has other information about the man’s death is asked to call police at 262-723-2210 and ask for Kim Bass, who can also be reached at ext. 208. Anonymous tips can be made to Walworth Co. Crime Stoppers at 262-273-2677 or online at p3tips.com.

