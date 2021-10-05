Advertisement

Spirit Halloween customers have donation option for Wis. hospital patients, families

((Source: KFDA))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites looking to get spooky and dress up this year for Halloween may also have the chance to give something sweet to someone in need.

Four Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin are partnering with Spirit of Children, a nationwide program that helps make hospitals less scary for children and their families.

UW Health stated Tuesday that customers who shop at the stores can donate any amount, in addition to their purchase, to help support the Child Life Program at the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Julie Auenson, manager of Child Life Services, said $25,000 has been raised since 2019 thanks to the community.

“Our child life program is solely funded through donations, so we are so grateful for the community’s support,” said Auenson. “Every little bit helps us serve patients and their families.”

Here are the locations:

  • 7401 Mineral Point Rd. in Madison
  • 131 E. Towne Mall in Madison
  • 2500 Milton Ave. in Janesville
  • 1100 E. Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Dane Co. officials identify man killed after motorcycle collided with vehicle
MPD investigating car break ins
MPD: More than 20 vehicles broken into; windows smashed
Evan Olson died by suicide in 2020, after returning from a tour in Afghanistan and struggling...
Madison-area group holds ruck march for veteran suicide awareness
Evan Kratochwill (left) and John "Jack" Miller
Middleton High homecoming plans unchanged as students mourns 3 teens