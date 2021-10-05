Spirit Halloween customers have donation option for Wis. hospital patients, families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites looking to get spooky and dress up this year for Halloween may also have the chance to give something sweet to someone in need.

Four Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin are partnering with Spirit of Children, a nationwide program that helps make hospitals less scary for children and their families.

UW Health stated Tuesday that customers who shop at the stores can donate any amount, in addition to their purchase, to help support the Child Life Program at the American Family Children’s Hospital.

Julie Auenson, manager of Child Life Services, said $25,000 has been raised since 2019 thanks to the community.

“Our child life program is solely funded through donations, so we are so grateful for the community’s support,” said Auenson. “Every little bit helps us serve patients and their families.”

Here are the locations:

7401 Mineral Point Rd. in Madison

131 E. Towne Mall in Madison

2500 Milton Ave. in Janesville

1100 E. Riverview Expressway in Wisconsin Rapids

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.