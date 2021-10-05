Tip on possibly intoxicated driver leads officer to suspect in weapons offense

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested a suspect wanted for an alleged weapons offense after receiving a tip Monday afternoon about a possible impaired driver.

The tip came with a plate number belonging to a vehicle investigators soon determined was, along with the suspect, believed to be involved in the August incident.

When officers stopped the vehicle along Odana Road, they found the driver, identified as Dudley Veillard, was allegedly showing signs of intoxication. Also, they reported seeing a gun in plain sight in the vehicle.

The 28-year-old Veillard was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired and Possession of a Firearm while Intoxicated as well as Disorderly Conduct while Armed.

The police department did not include the details of the August incident in their report.

