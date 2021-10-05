Advertisement

USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail

(CNN Newsource)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those sending out holiday packages to loved ones in the military may want to mark these dates in their calendar.

The United States Postal Service released the necessary shipping dates Tuesday to allow packages to get to those serving abroad in time for the holidays.

In order to send out packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, USPS noted it offers a discounted price of $20.40 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box.

USPS estimates it will send out 2.6 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.

Packages are recommended to be sent by the following dates:

Military mail addressed two and fromPriority Mail Express Military® Service (PMEMS)First-Class™ Mail Letters and CardsPriority Mail®Parcel Airlift Mail (PAL)Space Available Mail (SAM)Retail Ground
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093N/ADec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AA ZIP 340Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06
APO/FPO/DPO AP ZIPs 962-966Dec 16Dec 09Dec 09Services no longer availableServices no longer availableNov 06

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

All lanes are closed on the westbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at US 51 due to a vehicle...
Vehicle fire closes portion of westbound US 12/18 lanes at US 51
MPD investigating car break ins
MPD: More than 20 vehicles broken into; windows smashed
Evers announces $75 million to invest in diverse businesses, COVID-19 relief
Average number of COVID-19 cases starts to creep up in Wisconsin