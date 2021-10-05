Advertisement

Vehicle fire closes portion of westbound US 12/18 lanes at US 51

All lanes are closed on the westbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at US 51 due to a vehicle...
All lanes are closed on the westbound lanes of the Madison Beltline at US 51 due to a vehicle fire, officials say Tuesday afternoon.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of the westbound Madison Beltline at US 51 are closed due to a vehicle fire, officials say Tuesday afternoon.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states that the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, blocking all westbound lanes on US 12/18 at the on ramp from US 51.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

The agency expects it to last for about an hour.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

USPS releases shipping dates for holiday military mail
MPD investigating car break ins
MPD: More than 20 vehicles broken into; windows smashed
Evers announces $75 million to invest in diverse businesses, COVID-19 relief
Average number of COVID-19 cases starts to creep up in Wisconsin