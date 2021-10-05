Vehicle fire closes portion of westbound US 12/18 lanes at US 51

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two right lanes of the westbound Madison Beltline at US 51 are closed due to a vehicle fire, officials say Tuesday afternoon.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation states that the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, blocking all westbound lanes on US 12/18 at the on ramp from US 51.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

The agency expects it to last for about an hour.

