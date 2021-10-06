Advertisement

1 arrested after fire at Madison men’s shelter

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old man staying at Madison’s temporary men’s shelter was arrested following a mattress fire late Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Matthew Wendorf first tried to set a sock on fire, but failed at that. Then, he allegedly moved onto trying to set a jacket ablaze, which in turn caught a mattress on fire.

When the Madison Fire Dept. first received a call to respond to the shelter, in the 200 block of N. First Street, shortly after 10 p.m., it was because someone had smelled gas. However, while they were en route, firefighters were alerted to reports of smoke in the building.

Arriving on the scene, firefighters found the room where the mattress was burning and extinguished the fire. They also evacuated an individual from the room, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department did not say if the person was Wendorf.

At the same time, other fire crews searched the building and found the fire had not spread from that original room and no one else was injured by the smoke or flames. Its investigators preliminary report indicates that the fire was intentionally set, corroborating the police department’s statement Wednesday morning.

Wendorf was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of arson as well as a single count of bail jumping.

