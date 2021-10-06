Advertisement

Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Cans of Leinenkugel’s beer were seen along the side of Interstate 94 after a semi rollover Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident occurred Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred on the eastbound side of I-94 near Hixton. The right lane was closed during the clean-up, which lasted nearly six hours. The Wisconsin State Patrol re-opened I-94 at 2:57 p.m.

Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver, who was cited for inattentive driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

