Bond set at $1M Woman accused of Fitchburg stabbing death

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The woman accused of stabbing a man to death in Fitchburg over the weekend appeared in court for the first time where a Dane Co. judge set her bail at $1 million.

Kania Quinn was arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of first-degree intentional homicide, the Fitchburg Police Dept. reported Tuesday, adding that the case remains under investigation.

Her next hearing is set for October 13.

Quinn, 33, had reportedly been living with the victim, who was identified as Fred Edwards, Jr., in an apartment on Greenway Cross. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday that the 62-year-old Edwards died from “homicidal sharp force trauma.”

According to the Fitchburg Police Dept., officers responded to a report of a man down around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross. Edwards was found unresponsive and bleeding from stab wounds in the hallway of an apartment building. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

