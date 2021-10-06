Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Brewers say Burnes will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start Game 2 on Saturday.

The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried for Game 2.

Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.

