Advertisement

Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Brewers say Burnes will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff will start Game 2 on Saturday.

The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried for Game 2.

Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York...
Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to a call during the second half of an NFL...
Packers face possibility of losing Alexander for long period
Badger volleyball sweeps Big Ten weekly awards
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games