Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York Mets' Jonathan Villar, right, for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Perhaps the most surprising element of the Milwaukee Brewers’ run to the NL Central title is they won it without a typical season from Christian Yelich.

The 2018 NL MVP missed much of the first half with a lower back strain and didn’t hit for much power upon his return.

He’ll get a chance to make up for it as the Brewers seek their first World Series title, although he’s not so worried about his own personal fresh start.

Milwaukee opens its franchise-record fourth straight playoff appearance Friday when it hosts the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of an NL Division Series.

