Bucks-Grizzlies game suspended after fire alarm evacuation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The exhibition game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies was suspended after three quarters when a fire alarm went off.

The alarm led to evacuation of FedExForum.

At the time of the delay, the Grizzlies were leading 87-77 in the preseason opener for both teams. Officials said the problem was a false alarm caused by a sprinkler in a non-public area.

The delay was slightly more than an hour after the alarm sounded and the game was called.

