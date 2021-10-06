Advertisement

Bucks-Grizzlies game suspended after fire alarm evacuation

The alarm led to evacuation of FedExForum.
Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball...
Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn.(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The exhibition game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies was suspended after three quarters when a fire alarm went off.

The alarm led to evacuation of FedExForum.

At the time of the delay, the Grizzlies were leading 87-77 in the preseason opener for both teams. Officials said the problem was a false alarm caused by a sprinkler in a non-public area.

The delay was slightly more than an hour after the alarm sounded and the game was called.

