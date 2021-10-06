Children safe, man in custody after kidnapping in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three children are safe and a man is in custody after a kidnapping in Green Bay Wednesday morning.

Police say the man and the children were located at a park in De Pere.

Police say Tyrone L. Dubose, 29, is in custody.

The children--ages 1, 3, and 5--were not hurt.

At about 6:59 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road. A woman reported a kidnapping. Officers learned the woman was in a car with her three children when Dubose, the father of two of the children, was involved in a domestic disturbance with the woman.

Dubose pushed her out of the vehicle and fled in the the vehicle with three children inside.

Police do not believe weapons were used in the crime.

“Well he certainly has some custodial rights to his two children, but the concern was with the child that wasn’t his and the violence that took place just before this,” said Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

The woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

De Pere Police spotted the vehicle in the park and Dubose was taken into custody.

Police say the mother is from Louisiana and she had taken the kids up to Green Bay to see the father.

The children will be returned to their mother.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.