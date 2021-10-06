Advertisement

Community event to help orphans in Haiti

"Rally at the Runway" is an event to help raise funds for the Fond Blanc Foundation, which helps orphans in Haiti.(FOND BLANC FOUNDATION)
By Leigh Mills
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It’s a story we’ve been following for years, the Fond Blanc Fondation has been helping orphans in Haiti since 2013.

The Madison-based organization says this year, the need is greater than ever after recent natural disasters in the country.

Executive Director of the Fond Blanc Foundation Tia Bunz say the upcoming “Rally the Runway” event will help expand efforts to help orphans.

To learn more about the event on Oct. 8, and Fond Blanc’s mission, click here.

