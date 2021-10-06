Advertisement

Dane Co. health officials urge breast cancer screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delays in screenings for breast cancer over the course of the pandemic have Dane County health officials urging women who qualify Wednesday to get screened as soon as they can.

Program Coordinator for Public Health’s Well Woman Program (WWWP) Dawn Henslee explained that some women may be more vulnerable for being diagnosed with breast cancer if they have not received testing.

“We know that many women did not get their mammograms last year due to a number of reasons related to the pandemic,” Henslee said. “If you feel hesitation about getting screened, just know that health care facilities have worked hard to create safe spaces for these appointments, and options are available regardless of income or insurance status.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County offers free breast cancer screenings, mammograms and other tests through WWWP for women who have limited income or little to no insurance. Women ages 45-65 are eligible and women 35-44 with breast cancer symptoms or concerns are also.

Henslee stated that PHMDC is encouraging women of color to get screened.

“While breast cancer can affect anyone, and rates for white women and Black women are similar, a significant disparity exists in death rates for Black women,” Henslee said. “Delays in screenings due to the pandemic may increase this disparity.”

Those who are found to have breast cancer may be eligible for Wisconsin Well Woman Medicaid to help cover treatment costs, PHMDC adds.

Henslee also noted October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

