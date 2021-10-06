Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify man killed after motorcycle collided with vehicle

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF DUNKIRK, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have released the name of a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash Monday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in the Town of Dunkirk.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Morley Rendmeister III, 36, died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision.

The medical examiner’s office finished its forensic examination on Tuesday and additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office continue to investigate this death.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office states authorities were called around 2:40 p.m. Monday to an injury crash on State Highway 138, near Hogie Road.

Deputies say a man was driving the motorcycle south on State Highway 138 when it lost control, entered the northbound lane and collided with a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office says the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities took the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Stoughton Police, Fire and EMS were all dispatched to the crash.

