Dane Co., state health officials recommend flu shots before Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are urging the public to get their flu vaccine before Halloween.

Tess Ellens, Immunization Coordinator for Public Health, noted last week that there is no way to predict how severe a flu season will be or when it will peak.

“It takes about 2 weeks to get full protection after the vaccine is given,” Ellens said. “That’s why we want you to get your flu vaccine before Halloween, and we start to see flu creep into our area.”

Public Health Madison and Dane County recommends everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine to protect them through the spring.

DHS Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Tom Haupt added that the state has learned a lot about respiratory viruses over the past year.

“It’s critical that we do everything we can to prevent influenza–like getting your flu vaccine,” Haupt said. “When Wisconsinites work together on good public health behaviors, like vaccination, physical distancing, and hand washing, we can stop the spread of respiratory viruses like influenza. All these actions can prevent some of our most vulnerable friends, families, and neighbors from getting seriously ill from the flu.”

The flu vaccine is available at local clinics and pharmacies for those with health insurance. Ellens said adults and children who are without health insurance can get one for free from PHMDC. Children who have medical assistance or BadgerCare can also get one through PHMDC.

