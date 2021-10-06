Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Fennimore woman died after she was thrown from her minivan Tuesday afternoon when it struck a culvert and went airborne before crashing into a creek.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Ronnfeldt was heading north on Roger Hollow Road around 3 p.m. when her 2007 Chrysler Town & Country went off the road, near Townline Road.

Emergency crews found Ronnfeldt critically injured, and they began life-saving measures. She was rushed to Grant Regional Health Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. It noted that the wreck was the third fatal one in three days.

