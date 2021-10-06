Advertisement

Fewer Wis. counties show critical COVID-19 disease activity levels

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fewer Wisconsin counties were ranked at the highest level of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday.

Department of Health Service officials reported last week that 21 counties had critically high levels of disease activity. This week, just 17 of them indicate critically high levels.

Adams County moved down to very high levels of disease activity after being reported as critically high last week, though Grant County moved into critical levels this week.

The state itself is at 715.5 cases per 100,000, making it at very high levels of coronavirus.

Walworth, Columbia and Adams are among the counties listed at having shrinking levels of disease activity. All of them are currently noted as being at very high.

As disease activity ticks down in the state, its seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases inched up slightly to 2,584.

There were 2,911 cases added to DHS’ dashboard Wednesday, bringing the new total ever reported in the Badger State up to 742,823.

Ten people have died Wednesday from the virus.

Nearly 57% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 54% have completed their vaccine series. There have been 8,208 vaccines administered, so far this week.

