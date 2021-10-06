Advertisement

First Alert: Widespread showers move in Thursday

Much needed rain arrives in Wisconsin at the end of the week. The weekend sees an improvement while holding onto mild temperatures.
Scattered showers move into Wisconsin tomorrow. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds broke up Wednesday afternoon - allowing plenty of sunshine into southern Wisconsin. This drove up temperatures into the mid/upper 70s. Clouds are back tonight ahead of an upper-level low.

Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky tonight. A few showers are possible near the State Line late tonight. Most of the rain arrives just in time for Thursday morning’s commute. Light to moderate rain is expected for much of the area. Highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rainfall amounts come in around 0.5″ - 1.0″ for much of the region. Some may see more under a heavier shower.

The upper-level low cycles over the Midwest for Friday. Expect a dreary end to the week. Showers will become more scattered. Friday starts an upswing in highs. We’ll go from the lower 70s to the upper 70s and near 80° on Saturday. Breezy winds (gusting up to 20-25mph) will bring in the warmer air. The warm weather and unsettled pattern will continue into Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid and upper 70s.

Another upper-level wave moves by late Sunday into Monday. Scattered showers are back for Monday into Tuesday. Highs remain above-normal next week - generally in the lower - mid 70s.

