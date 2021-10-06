Advertisement

GOP-ordered election probe subpoenas to include mayors of Madison, 4 other cities

File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman, speaks during session at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal, Pool Photo via AP File)(John Hart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election said Tuesday that he plans to issue subpoenas to mayors in the state’s five largest and most Democratic-leaning cities.

Attorney Michael Gableman told the Green Bay Common Council about his plans to issue a subpoena to that city’s mayor and four others.

It comes days after he demanded records from clerks in the same cities and the state’s top elections official.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Gableman also said he does not know if he can complete his investigation by the end of October, as Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he expected it to be done.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

