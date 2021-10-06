Advertisement

Healing after child loss

By Leigh Mills
Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we continue to report on the aftermath of the fatal crash involving three high school seniors on Saturday, we are reminded about the unimaginable pain and loss each of their families is experiencing right now.

BRAVA Editorial Director Shayna Mace talks about a piece in the latest issue that deals with infant and child loss.

To learn more about advice on what to say and not say to a friend, family member or colleague about a loss of a child, you can read about it in the latest edition of BRAVA magazine by clicking here.

