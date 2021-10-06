Janesville PD search for missing 18-year-old man

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old man, whose family reported him missing after not having contact with him for a month.

Dashun Wheeler is described as standing 5′10″ and weighing 150 pounds.

Janesville PD says Wheeler’s friends have also reached out to him and not seen him in several weeks.

Anyone with information on Wheeler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244

