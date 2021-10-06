Advertisement

Madison among 6 Wisconsin cities likely to resettle Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes at the donation center at the Fort McCoy...
Afghan refugees look for donated clothing and shoes at the donation center at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Fort McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 400 Afghan refugees slated to come to Wisconsin will likely settle in one of six cities, which includes Madison.

The Refugee Coordinator at Wisconsin’s Dept. of Children and Families (DCF) expects refugees to end up in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau or Madison.

These six cities have already established refugee resettlement agencies and resources to help people coming to the United States.

“I think it’s important to mention that these are the people who left everything behind, some of them with the clothes on their backs,” Bojana Zoric Martinez, Director of Refugee Programs at the Wisconsin Dept. of Children and Families, said.

She has been the director of the Bureau of Refugee Programs since 2017.

“When you first arrive, you feel confused [and] scared,” Martinez said.

To Martinez, this is more than a job.

“I came here as a refugee myself back in 1999 and went through my own path to resettlement with not knowing the language or the culture or anything,” Martinez said.

Martinez moved to the United States with her family from Yugoslavia when she was 18. She has dedicated herself to helping others like her.

“Wisconsin has been approved by the Dept. of State to resettle 399 Afghan guests right now,” Martinez said.

Those refugees don’t necessarily have to come from Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, where thousands of Afghans are currently living.

They could be placed in state from any of the other military bases housing refugees in the US.

“Based on some of those assurances that the resettlement agencies have received, we’re expecting to see some of the first of our Afghan refugees resettled in our communities next week,” Martinez said.

As newcomers walk through this process, Martinez says she’s dedicated to helping with the transition process and hopes Wisconsin communities welcome these refugees to their new home.

“I wouldn’t want to do anything else; these people need help and I once needed help, and I wouldn’t be here without the help of others,” Martinez said.

NBC15 also wanted to know what happens after refugees move to the area.

One Madison group called ‘Open Doors for Refugees’ says once refugees are settled, they will help connect them to the proper resources like jobs, education and transportation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Mayor Rhodes-Conway prioritizes affordable housing in new budget
Madison mayor to testify behind closed doors in 2020 election probe
Stand Down Madison asks for volunteers to assist veterans in need
Stand Down Madison asks for volunteers to assist veterans in need
Resettlement efforts continue for refugees in Wisconsin
Resettlement efforts continue for refugees in Wisconsin
Madison mayor subpoenaed for election information
Madison mayor subpoenaed for election information
Midwifery program at SSM Health in jeopardy
Midwifery program at SSM Health in jeopardy