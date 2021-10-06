Advertisement

Madison mayor to testify behind closed doors in 2020 election probe

Rhodes-Conway wanted the testimony to be open to the public.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest and most Democratic cities are starting to receive subpoenas as part of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was ordered to testify at a strip mall in Brookfield on Friday, Oct. 22. The mayor is set to testify behind closed doors despite her protestations that the hearing be public.

In addition to Rhodes-Conway, the mayors of Milwaukee, Green Bay, Kenosha, Racine also were subpoenaed for questioning.

The investigation into the 2020 election is being led by retired state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman. Now an attorney, Gableman issued his first round of subpoenas last week, which went to officials in those five cities as well as members of the Wisconsin Election Commission.

He added the five mayors to his list on Tuesday. Rhodes-Conway was signed by state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Assembly’s Chief Clerk Edward Blazel.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gableman also admitted to not understanding how elections work.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is blasting a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election as a “$700,000 boondoggle” and says election clerks should be “lawyered up.”

Subpoena issued to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Subpoena issued to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.(Madison Mayor's Office)

