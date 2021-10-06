Advertisement

Madison West students protest immunocompromised teachers’ removal

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison teachers’ union is standing behind West High School students Wednesday after a group of them protested an immunocompromised teacher’s removal because she would not return to in-person learning.

A petition created by students states Deana Zorko told her students on Oct.1 that it would be her last day because Madison Metropolitan School District would no longer allow her to teach Spanish. She had been teaching the classes virtually, because she is immunocompromised.

While Zorko was vaccinated against the virus, the petition claims her doctors say she is still at high risk for dying if she contracted the virus.

“We understand that this is a complicated issue and the district’s reasoning for wanting all students and staff to uniformly return to in-person learning. However, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t disappeared and the district should accommodate teachers just as they do students. These are unprecedented times, but forcing Ms. Zorko to make an impossible choice between her health and her passion for teaching is not representative of the flexibility and accommodation the district has been advocating for throughout the pandemic.”

Madison West students' petition

The students are asking the district to reinstate Zorko as the teacher of her classes.

Madison Teachers Inc. President Mike Jones was in support of the reinstatement and student protest.

“MTI supports today’s West High School student protest and expresses our unweaving solidarity in the community’s support to reinstate Profe Deana Zorko,” stated Jones. “An injury to one, is an injury to all.”

MTI wrote in a Facebook post that they appreciated the collaboration of West’s principal Karen Boran on this issue. It also noted that Zorko had been working with the teachers’ union since last spring on an accommodation that allowed her to continue teaching virtually.

NBC15 has reached out to MMSD for a statement and the reasoning for Zorko’s removal.

Statement from MTI President Mike Jones: 𝗠𝗧𝗜 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆’𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝗿...

Posted by Madison Teachers Incorporated on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

