Middleton homecoming events to honor students killed in car crash

The teenagers were killed in a traffic crash on Saturday night, along with Simon Bilessi, a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton.

Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker says the homecoming parade and powderpuff game will take place on Wednesday evening.

“We know that homecoming is a time that we bring together our students and our entire community,” said Shoemaker. “We feel its important that we honor our classmates with those events.”

Middleton high school students say keeping the festivities on is what their friends would have wanted.

“All these boys loved to have fun with their friends. So, we decided to keep the rest of the festivities,” said senior Devan Utter.

Senior Mason Sommers says his friends were amazing people.

“”They would come out every day just doing the best that they could and always giving 100% in everything they did,” said Sommers.

On Thursday, the students will host a themed Jersey Day in honor of Miller who loved to wear sports jerseys to school.

On Friday, the day of the homecoming game, the senior class will wear black and the remainder of the student body will wear their school’s colors.

Utter says to be able to honor their friends during homecoming week is a big deal.

“It means a lot to us,” said Utter. “To be able to share their names and all the great memories and stories that they have contributed to our lives is an honor in itself.”

Senior Griffin Ward says the whole school knew the boys well.

“He was instantly so like charismatic,” said Ward of Miller. “I was frankly, like jealous, of how quickly he made so many friends.”

Amidst the homecoming festivities, the students say they miss the little moments with their friends.

“We would just sit in the car after school every day just talking,” said Sommers. “Someone would say something stupid and we’d all start laughing. Those are the days I’ll never forget.”

“For them to be a part of Middleton High School is just something else,” said Ward.

