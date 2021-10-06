Neighbor voices traffic safety concerns after crash that killed Middleton, Madison students

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - While investigators have yet to release the cause of a crash that killed three teenagers in the Town of Middleton, nearby residents say they are concerned about the road’s safety.

Charges are pending for the 30-year-old man who authorities say was driving the car that struck another vehicle along West Mineral Point Road Saturday night. The three teens were inside the car that was rear-ended near the intersection of Karls Court. Their car was allegedly sent into a farm field where it was consumed by flames.

“It’s unfortunate that you have to have a really awful, awful thing like this to happen, but something needs to happen on this road,” Danielle Pellitteri, the closest neighbor to the scene of the crash, said. “Someone needs to take some action.”

Pellitteri pointed to the stretch of road with a 45 mph speed limit posting. She said generally, the issue has been high traffic volume and speed, citing “many near misses” in front of the nearby school.

She said she has lived in the house for six years.

NBC15 went back six years to review crash data from January 2015 until October 2021. According to the community map from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there have been 24 crashes on West Mineral Point Road between Timber Lane and North Point Road. The incidents ranged from possible injuries to fatalities and did not include the Saturday crash.

“Whether or not this [Saturday crash] was speed related or other factors were involved, we should be fairly safe driving in a 45 mile per hour zone,” she said.

Barbara Roesslein, Middleton’s town clerk, said the roadway of concern is administered by the county and referred NBC15 to county officials.

A spokesperson from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the stretch of road has not been of high concern.

