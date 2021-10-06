People in Green Lake Co. crash sought to help probe into deadly wreck minutes later

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Lake Co. authorities are asking for information about a fender bender last Wednesday that occurred shortly before a deadly crash, hoping it could provide valuable information about the latter wreck.

According to Green Lake Co. Crime Stoppers, investigators believe people involved in a crash around 3:10 p.m. at the State Hwy. 23/49 and Co. Hwy A intersection may have information about the one that about 10 minutes later and claimed the life of an Appleton man.

In the earlier incident, the people involved assessed the damage caused by the collision and left. Other witnesses described one the vehicles as a red or maroon SUV and it is the people in that vehicle whom investigators suspect know something about the fatal crash on State Hwy. 23, near Co. Hwy. W, Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk explained.

The Green Lake Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a 51-year-old man was heading east on Hwy. 23 when a westbound black Jeep SUV crossed the centerline and collided with his white Ford SUV. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver, a 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman, was injured in the wreck and taken to Theda Care Berlin to be treated for her injuries. Investigators did not say why her vehicle she may have crossed into oncoming traffic.

Authorities did not release the names of either driver.

Anyone with information about the earlier crash is asked to call 920-294-4134, ext. 1151, to speak to a detective. Tips can also be mailed to scody@co.green-lake.wi.us.

Anonymous tips can be reported to Green Lake Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436, or by texting GETTHEM to 847411, or by email to getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us. People who submit tips to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward.

