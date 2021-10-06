Advertisement

Rain Likely Tomorrow

Above average temperatures continue
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds are expected to linger across most of southern Wisconsin but conditions will remain dry. Low-level moisture will remain trapped in the region. Unseasonably high dew points in the 60s are expected today and tomorrow. An upper-level area of low pressure will bring the likelihood of rain to the region for Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s today. Drier conditions are then expected for most of the weekend. Sunshine will return for Saturday as high pressure takes over. A few more showers will be possible later in the day Sunday. High temperatures will then be back in the middle to upper 70s for the weekend.

Mild temperatures will continue over the region. Showers will be likely tomorrow.
Mild temperatures will continue over the region. Showers will be likely tomorrow.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy. High 75. Wind: East 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low: 60. Wind: East 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. High: 73.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High: 73.

