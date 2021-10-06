Advertisement

Stand Down Madison asks for volunteers to assist veterans in need

Event starts Saturday morning.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Stand Down Madison is an organization working to help veterans in the Madison area struggling with homelessness. On Saturday, the event hosts the Stand Down Main Event at the Salvation Army and expects to help 160 veterans.

The event starts at 8:30 with a meal, and then the vets are ushered through a full day. Medical specialists are on-site to tend to the vets, and organizations offering housing options and employment will be there throughout the day.

There is also a chance for veterans to load up on donated clothes, toiletries, and other essentials. Right now, organizers say the crucial need is volunteers.

“So we have 79 volunteers, but we are in desperate need of more,” said the organization’s vice president, Angie Chesna. “Typically, we have between 250 and 300, so we are really short.”

And since the number of veterans the event serves has more than doubled from 2019, volunteers are crucial to Saturday’s event.

Not only do they help set up, but each vet is partnered with a volunteer to guide them throughout the busy day.

You can sign up to volunteer on the group’s website. Volunteers can sign up for the whole day or a select portion of the day. The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Veterans are also driven to the event, thanks to volunteers. Pick-up locations can be found on the Stand Down Madison site.

