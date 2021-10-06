Advertisement

Suspect allegedly rams into MPD squad car, leads pursuit in stolen vehicle

Madison Police squad car damaged
Madison Police squad car damaged(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after one allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a Madison Police Department squad car and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Around 9 a.m., Madison PD officers were in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane when they found a stolen SUV.

According to an incident report, authorities approached the vehicle and tried to detain occupants inside the car. As they were talking to the occupants, police say the driver of the vehicle rammed into the squad car several times and nearly hit a sergeant. No one was injured.

The suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by police. MPD continued, saying the suspect vehicle was able to get away from officers due to reckless driving and high speeds.

Law enforcement was able to find the vehicle again and attempted to use tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful. The vehicle drove onto curbs and sidewalks to avoid the devices.

Officers were able to locate the car on a dead end of a street in the City of Fitchburg, but it was unoccupied. MPD found that the people involved were inside of a nearby home and they arrested two suspects.

One of the arrests was based on charges for this incident and the other individual was arrested on charges from an unrelated incident.

MPD is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Madison West students protest immunocompromised teacher’s removal
1 arrested after fire at Madison men’s shelter
"Rally at the Runway" is an event to help raise funds for the Fond Blanc Foundation, which...
Community event to help orphans in Haiti
stabbing generic
Bond set at $1M Woman accused of Fitchburg stabbing death