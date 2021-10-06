Suspect allegedly rams into MPD squad car, leads pursuit in stolen vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after one allegedly rammed a stolen vehicle into a Madison Police Department squad car and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.

Around 9 a.m., Madison PD officers were in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane when they found a stolen SUV.

According to an incident report, authorities approached the vehicle and tried to detain occupants inside the car. As they were talking to the occupants, police say the driver of the vehicle rammed into the squad car several times and nearly hit a sergeant. No one was injured.

The suspects then fled the scene and were pursued by police. MPD continued, saying the suspect vehicle was able to get away from officers due to reckless driving and high speeds.

Law enforcement was able to find the vehicle again and attempted to use tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful. The vehicle drove onto curbs and sidewalks to avoid the devices.

Officers were able to locate the car on a dead end of a street in the City of Fitchburg, but it was unoccupied. MPD found that the people involved were inside of a nearby home and they arrested two suspects.

One of the arrests was based on charges for this incident and the other individual was arrested on charges from an unrelated incident.

MPD is still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.