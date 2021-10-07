Advertisement

2 years later: Family continues search for missing grandpa

By Tajma Hall
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family continues searching for answers more than two years after their loved one disappeared during a family reunion in Wisconsin.

Norbert “Tony” Dantzman, 89, disappeared on August 30, 2019. Dantzman has dementia and is currently the only unresolved Silver Alert in the state of Wisconsin.

At the time of his disappearance he was visiting Wisconsin from California for a 100 year family reunion.

Tony grew up on a farm near the Village of Winter in Sawyer County. He would be 91 today. His family believes he likely wandered off and possibly got in the car with someone. “They had the search and rescue dogs out there tracking grandpa’s smell from the hotel room through the trailer park where witnesses saw him pass through and then the dogs kind of lost his scent at one of the highways out there,” said Kasey Downey, Dantzman’s granddaughter.

Crews searched for months but nothing turned up. More than two years into the search for answers, the family is holding on to the possibility that Tony could still be out there, alive.

“He didn’t have his ID or phone on him. Being away from us this long, we think maybe he found a little old lady he claimed as his wife and started a new life,” said Downey.

Kasey says her grandfather always said he wanted to remarry after her grandmother passed away. “We hope he’s out there still but a part of us knows there could be a darker side to what happened that are hearts aren’t ready for yet,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s office at 715- 634-5213.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the recovery of Tony Dantzman.

Below is a statement from Attorney General Kaul:

The Silver Alert program provides an important service to Wisconsinites. Any missing person case is tragic, but the fact that the program only has one long-term missing person shows how effective the program is in helping to locate at-risk or vulnerable seniors in Wisconsin.

MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN
MISSING GRANDPA TONY DANTZMAN(DANTZMAN FAMILY)
Missing Grandpa and Veteran
Missing Grandpa and Veteran(WISCONSIN DOJ)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Madison mayor subpoenaed for election information
Subpoena received by Madison mayor on hold in 2020 election probe, testimony halted
(l-r) Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill, and John "Jack" Miller
Middleton community continues to mourn loss of 3 students
Sesquicentennial Hall
UW Platteville celebrates construction of $55 million engineering building
On Oct. 9, 2021, NAMI Dane County is hosting a walk to help support those with mental illness.
United day of hope supports those with mental illness