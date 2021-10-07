Advertisement

Abortion rights supporters urge lawmakers to scrap bills

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are urging legislators to scrap Republican-authored bills that would prohibit abortions based on fetal characteristics and force doctors to care for babies born as a result of botched abortions.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that abortion rights activists told the Assembly health committee during a hearing Thursday that the bills would limit access to abortions and women’s health care. They called the bills dangerous.

The proposals’ supporters countered that the bills would stop what they called a modern form of eugenics and preserve lives.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto the bills if they get to his desk.

