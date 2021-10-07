Advertisement

Bullpen issues provide one more test for Brewers’ Counsell

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to his players at a practice for the Game 1 of...
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell talks to his players at a practice for the Game 1 of the NLDS baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers plays the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell faces the obstacle of adapting his postseason bullpen to account for the absence of injured setup man Devin Williams.

That’s only the latest of numerous challenges Counsell has encountered this season.

Counsell had to navigate the Brewers through a season in which they used a franchise-record 61 players due primarily to injuries.

The Brewers still won the NL Central with relative ease and will play the Atlanta Braves in an NL Division Series beginning Friday in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
Carolanah Schenk
11-year-old girl killed in Fitchburg shooting, 15-year-old boy in custody
Culver's to release a CurderBurger on October 15, 2021.
The CurderBurger: Culver’s will turn the April Fools’ joke into reality - for one day only

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the...
Packers still seeking opinions regarding Alexander’s injury
Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021,...
Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports
Fans wait outside FedExForum after a fire alarm went off during an NBA preseason basketball...
Bucks-Grizzlies game suspended after fire alarm evacuation
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York...
Brewers’ Yelich hopes to shake shaky 2021 in postseason