Advertisement

Burglars suspected of entering home using garage door opener in unlocked vehicle

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Burglars are suspected of gaining access to a home by using a garage door opener found in an unlocked vehicle, and all while the homeowners were inside sleeping, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports Thursday.

Deputies arrived around 3:15 a.m. to the 7600 block of Westman Way Road in the Town of Middleton for a home burglary.

Officials say once the suspects got inside the garage, they were able to enter the home and take keys for another vehicle.

The suspects stole the vehicle from the garage, the homeowner’s purse and credit cards.

The sheriff’s office is warning homeowners to secure their vehicles and doors, as this kind of robbery has become “all too common.” Residents should also remove their valuables and garage door openers from their vehicles.

Anyone who has information on the burglary is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Madison schools release names of three students killed in Middleton crash
A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Town of Middleton crash attended Madison West
Fennimore woman killed Tuesday in Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Wisconsin welcomes fans to the Kohl Center for the first time in 595 days.
Wisconsin hockey welcomes Badgers fans for the first time in over 500 days
A new, temporary vaccine is set to open in the Alliant Energy Center parking lot on Oct. 12,...
Vaccinations back at Alliant Energy Center
NAMI walk held in Dane County
NAMI walk held in Dane County
Wisconsin hockey welcomes Badgers fans for the first time in over 500 days
Wisconsin hockey welcomes Badgers fans for the first time in over 500 days
Vaccine clinic reopens at Alliant Energy Center
Vaccine clinic reopens at Alliant Energy Center