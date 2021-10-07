Burglars suspected of entering home using garage door opener in unlocked vehicle

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Burglars are suspected of gaining access to a home by using a garage door opener found in an unlocked vehicle, and all while the homeowners were inside sleeping, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports Thursday.

Deputies arrived around 3:15 a.m. to the 7600 block of Westman Way Road in the Town of Middleton for a home burglary.

Officials say once the suspects got inside the garage, they were able to enter the home and take keys for another vehicle.

The suspects stole the vehicle from the garage, the homeowner’s purse and credit cards.

The sheriff’s office is warning homeowners to secure their vehicles and doors, as this kind of robbery has become “all too common.” Residents should also remove their valuables and garage door openers from their vehicles.

Anyone who has information on the burglary is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.