COVID-19 cases in Wis. children wanes after September spike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospitals report COVID-19 cases in children spiked last month, but seem to be heading in the right direction this week.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s Wisconsin, said Wednesday that he’s encouraged by the trend in data he’s seeing in pediatric cases of the coronavirus.

“I’m encouraged that preliminary state figures show cases in kids flattening, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Gutzeit said. “We’ll get a better understanding of whether or not we’ve turned the trajectory around as cases from the last couple weeks are investigated and confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases across those under 18 years old show a sharp decrease in cases. Those ages 9-13 show the most cases currently, at 1,397 cases the week of Sept. 26. Those ages 0-3 show the lowest number of COVID-19 cases, at 432 during the same time period.

Cumulatively, those ages 14-17 have had the most COVID-19 cases at 39,363.

Dr. Gutzeit noted that other states are still seeing “concerning” hospitalization rates in children. Hospitalizations at Children’s Wisconsin are higher than expected now for kids, but not for COVID-19. He did note that hospitalizations for kids with COVID-19 hit an all time high in September.

Health officials are urging families to continue wearing masks, watch their distance and practice other COVID-19 mitigation tools.

On Thursday, DHS reports 2,770 new COVID-19 cases across the state. The seven-day rolling average for new cases continues on an upward trend, hitting 2,651. There have been 745,802 cases ever confirmed in the Badger State.

DHS notes 17 people have died from COVID-19 in the past day, with 8,092 lives claimed total from the virus.

Fifty-seven percent of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, while 54.1% have completed their vaccine series.

Children ages 12-15 in Dane County are fewer than 0.1 percent points away from reaching eight in ten with at least their first COVID-19 shot.

So far this week, 16,284 vaccine doses have been administered to residents.

