Dreary Stretch Of Weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An upper-level low pressure system will slowly move through the region over the next 24 hours. This will keep scattered showers and isolated storms in the forecast. This system will finally move out and take most of the rain chances with it by Saturday morning. Highs will go from the lower 70s Friday to the upper 70s Saturday. Overnight lows jump from the upper 50s to the 60s.

Another weathermaker will be right on the heels of the one moving out. This keeps more clouds than sun and another chance of rain as early as Sunday. This will start another unsettled stretch of weather through the middle of next week. Daily chances of rain and storms can be anticipated. Above normal temperatures into the 70s will also be common.

Calmer and slightly cooler weather return for the end of next week.

