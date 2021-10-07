Drinking water advisory is indefinite on French Island

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — State environmental regulators are prepared to spend more than a half million dollars a year to provide bottled water to nearly 1,200 households on French Island due to concerns about contaminated drinking water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services have issued a drinking water advisory indefinitely and continue to make bottled water available to as many as 4,300 residents on the island near La Crosse.

The concern is over PFAS contamination from testing or use of firefighting foam containing the chemical at the La Crosse Regional Airport on French Island.

The chemical is linked to an increased risk of kidney and testicular cancers, thyroid disease and fertility issues.

