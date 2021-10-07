Green Bay man charged with domestic abuse after kidnapping report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man faces domestic abuse charges for what police called a kidnapping Wednesday -- one that ended with the children found safe.

Tyrone Dubose, 29, was charged Thursday with battery, strangulation and suffocation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, interfering with child custody, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Four of the six charges have domestic abuse enhancers.

As we reported yesterday, the children’s mother reported Dubose pushed her out of her car and fled with her three children inside. The criminal complaint filed with the Brown County court goes into more detail. The woman told police she and Dubose were legally separated for a year. She came from Texas with her kids to visit with him, but she described two days of controlling and abusive behavior. Wednesday morning, he took her car keys and her phone, forced her to sit in the passenger seat, and banged her head against the window at least five times. When she opened the door to get help, he pushed her out of the moving car, slammed on the brakes to break her grip on the door handle, and ran over her foot. She said he had a large knife between the seats, and she suspected he might go to Milwaukee, where his father lives. The mother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Three-and-a-half hours later, after police issued an Amber Alert for the children, police received a tip about the car at Voyageur Park in De Pere. The children were with another man, who identified himself as Dubose’s cousin. The children -- ages 1, 3 and 5 -- appeared to be unharmed. Dubose was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered what they described as a machete with a 10-inch blade between the driver’s seat and center console.

The mother told police Dubose threatened her that morning. She didn’t feel safe and insisted on driving. She says he told her, “If I can’t have you, no one can have you. The only way out is if I kill you.”

The complaint says after he pushed her out of the car, Dubose drove back several times, begging her to get back in. One of the times, he recorded on Facebook Live using her own phone, saying, “Look, she’s causing a scene for nothing.” Eventually he left, taking the kids with him.

Combined, the charges against Dubose could get him more than 35 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.